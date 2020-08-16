5 Moments When Dhoni Showed He Was The Coolest Captain

The M.S. Dhoni we have seen in the recent past is not the one we have known over the years. The grey sideburns might have worked as a reminder to the world every day that his time is over, but the decision was made by Dhoni on 15 August – the day of India's independence – that it is time to bid adieu to international cricket and watch the game from the other side of the fence.

From the inaugural World T20 triumph in 2007 to the fabled 2011 50-over World Cup win on home soil and then the 2013 Champions Trophy victory in England, Dhoni led by example and tasted the success which no other Indian captain has ever managed.

He even led India to the number one ranking, both in Test and ODI formats.

Here’s a look at 5 instances during Dhoni's stint as India captain which proved that he was the coolest of them all.