5 Decisions Kohli Needs to Make Before Test Series vs New Zealand

Also, the Indian think-tank need to decide on how many spinner they want to field at Basin Reserve and opt for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin in the line-up.

In all probability though, it will be one spinner with Hanuma Vihari donning the role of the fifth bowler in the side besides the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

It will be an interesting contest between the two sides nonetheless, given New Zealand will be the first top side India face away from home in the ICC Test Championship as well.