England’s Captain Eoin Morgan Goes Past MS Dhoni in Sixes’ Tally

England skipper Eoin Morgan has broken M.S. Dhoni's record for most sixes as a captain in international cricket. He achieved the feat during the third and final ODI against Ireland which England lost by seven wickets.

On Tuesday, Morgan scored an 84-ball 106 -- which included 15 fours and four sixes at the Ageas Bowl -- and helped England set a 329-run target which Ireland chased down with a ball to spare. With those four sixes, the left-handed batsman now has 328 international sixes to his name. As captain, he has hit 212 sixes and has gone past Dhoni's tally of 211.