CWG 2022: Sprinter Dutee Chand Fails to Qualify for 100m Final in Birmingham

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women’s 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heat to finish fourth behind Michelle-Lee-Aye (11:14s) of Trinidad and Tobago, Tynia Gaither (11:19s) of Bahamas and Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel (11:43s) of Nigeria, who bagged the first three spots respectively.