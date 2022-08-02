CWG 2022: Sprinter Dutee Chand Fails to Qualify for 100m Final in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games 2022: The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heats to finish fourth and was ranked 27th overall.
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women’s 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heat to finish fourth behind Michelle-Lee-Aye (11:14s) of Trinidad and Tobago, Tynia Gaither (11:19s) of Bahamas and Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel (11:43s) of Nigeria, who bagged the first three spots respectively.
Michelle-Lee-Aye, Tynia and Joy, thus, earned direct qualification while Dutee, who finished fourth had to wait for the rest of the results from other heats to know her fate.
The top-three in each heat earn direct qualification to the final while the next three fastest from the overall list bag qualification to advance into the semi-finals.
However, there was no luck for Dutee, who ranked 27th in the overall list as she was far from impressive to even secure a place amongst the next-three fastest sprinters.
Alisha Rees (11.36s) of Scotland, Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira, who set a personal best of 11.48s, and Hannah Brier (11.48s) of Wales were the other three sprinters to have secured a spot for themselves the 100m semi-finals.
The women’s 100m semi-finals and the final will commence at 11pm IST on Wednesday.
