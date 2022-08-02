CWG 2022: Weightlifter Punam Yadav Misses CWG Medal With Rough Outing
Commonwealth Games 2022: The 27-year-old lifter was a gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Weightlifter Punam Yadav’s missed out on a medal in the women’s 76kg weightlifting after a rough outing in clean and jerk round at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.
A gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Punam was a favourite to win a medal in Birmingham. However, destiny had other plans in store for the lifter from Uttar Pradesh.
Though Punam emerged as the second best at halfway stage with an impressive 98kg in snatch, she failed in all her attempts at clean and jerk, putting a halt to her hopes of winning a medal in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, Maya Laylor of Canada who set a new Games record in overall lift (228kg) walked away with the gold medal. Nigeria’s Taiwo Liadi with a combined lift of 216kg finished second followed by Maxima Uepa of Nauru, who managed a total lift of 215kg to win bronze.
Punam Yadav did not have the best of starts in snatch event as she fluffed her first attempt, trying to lift 95kg. But she bounced back strong and completed the 95kg lift in her second attempt. The 27-year-old then increased her weight to 98kg in her third attempt and successfully managed it.
At the end of first round, Punam was second in the standings behind Canada’s Maya Laylor, who lifted a massive 100kg in snatch.
Punam’s Birmingham campaign, however, took a sudden turn when she began her clean and the jerk event. Having locked her weight at 116kg, the lifter from Mirzapur failed in her very first attempt. It was no different for the Indian lifter in her second attempt as she faltered once again.
With just one attempt left to keep her in the race, Punam eventually managed to lift 116kg, but let it go down before receiving the down signal as a result of which her attempt was deemed unsuccessful.
The Indians challenged the referee’s decision but it was rejected, ruling her out of the competition. Having finished last, Punam's 2022 Commonwealth Games, thus, eneded on a sad note.
