CWG 2022: Weightlifter Punam Yadav Misses CWG Medal With Rough Outing

Meanwhile, Maya Laylor of Canada who set a new Games record in overall lift (228kg) walked away with the gold medal. Nigeria’s Taiwo Liadi with a combined lift of 216kg finished second followed by Maxima Uepa of Nauru, who managed a total lift of 215kg to win bronze.

Punam Yadav did not have the best of starts in snatch event as she fluffed her first attempt, trying to lift 95kg. But she bounced back strong and completed the 95kg lift in her second attempt. The 27-year-old then increased her weight to 98kg in her third attempt and successfully managed it.

At the end of first round, Punam was second in the standings behind Canada’s Maya Laylor, who lifted a massive 100kg in snatch.