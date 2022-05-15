CBI Books Three Men in IPL Betting Racket, Suspect Pakistani Connection

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted search operations in four cities in connection with an IPL betting racket involving a Pakistani national, on Saturday.

The searches took place in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and another city. The CBI has lodged an FIR against three persons who have been identified as Dileep Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, and Gurram Satish and Gurram Vasu, both residents of Hyderabad. The trio allegedly influenced IPL matches in 2019 on the instruction of a Pakistani handler.

They were in touch with a Pakistani national named Waqas Malik, who used to call them frequently from across the border.