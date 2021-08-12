Lovlina Borgohain Overwhelmed by Grand Welcome in Guwahati

Borgohain, who bagged the welterweight (69kg) bronze, is expected to return to the national capital soon as they Olympians are scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on 15 August.

On 30 July, Lovlina had won her bout against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the women's welterweight quarter-final to make the last four.

However, she lost the semi-final of the when she was faced up against the world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Other than Lovlina, India’s other Boxing medals are from Beijing in 2008 when Vijender Singh won and Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games, where she too won Bronze.