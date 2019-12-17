Will Face Mary Kom Directly in Trials: Nikhat Zareen

Boxer Nikhat Zareen is not willing to let all the talk regarding her showdown with Mary Kom affect her preparations for the all-important trial for the selection trials for Tokyo Olympic qualifiers on 27 December.

Nikhat and Mary Kom will lock horns in the 51kg trial for the Olympic qualifiers in Wuhan, China in February.

On Tuesday, six-time world champion Mary Kom was supposed to take on Nikhat in the ongoing Big Bout League, which is a tournament sanctioned by the Boxing Federation of India. But the London Olympics bronze medallist pulled out in the last hour due to a back injury.