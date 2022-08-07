CWG 2022: Boxer Nitu Dedicates CWG Gold Medal to Her Father Jai Bhagwan

Moments after winning a maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games, young Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas dedicated the trophy to her dotting father Jai Bhagwan, who didn't leave any stones unturned to fuel his daughter's dream.

An employee at the Haryana secretariat, Bhagwan has been on unpaid leave for the last three years to train Nitu, a two-time World Youth champion.

On Sunday, all the sacrifices seemed worth it as Nitu stood on the podium when the gold medal was around her neck.