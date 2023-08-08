BFI Terms Its Selection Criteria for Asian Games 'Fair' and 'Transparent'

The Boxing Federation of India has issued its reply to a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana Court by a few boxers who were left out of India’s boxing squad for the Asian Games 2023. In its reply, BFI emphasized that the policy it adopted to select India’s squad for the Intercontinental tournament, is transparent and fair.

A petition was filed by Commonwealth gold medalist Amit Panghal, Rohit Mor and Commonwealth silver medalist Sagar Ahlawat, challenging the selection criteria followed by the Boxing Federation of India to choose the squad for the Asian Games. The three boxers couldn’t make it to India’s squad as the federation followed the newly adopted criteria.

BFI, in its reply to the Punjab and Haryana Court, wrote, “The selection process adopted by BFI is fair and transparent and is based upon the assessment of various parameters. Due to the various parameters laid down for the selection of the athlete, there is zero chance of biases.”