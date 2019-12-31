Opponent, Match, Winning Moment -Sindhu Picks Her 2019 Favorites

“I wanted to be on top. I always wanted the World Championships and I got it so I think 2019 so far was, has been good,” says Indian ace badminton player PV Sindhu when asked to talk about the 2019 season in which she just won one title.

However, the one podium that she did finish on top of was at the World Championships, a title that had eluded her so far in her illustrious career. But, much like her other accomplishments, the Worlds crown also helped her break new ground - becoming the first-ever Indian to win the title.

The Quint spoke to the World Number 5 about her season and got her to pick her top moment, her toughest opponent, her most cherished memory of 2019.