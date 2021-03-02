Twitter Reacts as Saina Biopic Promo Shows Her Serving Like Sania 

The first poster of the long anticipated biopic based on the renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal was dropped on Twitter on Tuesday. The movie titled Saina stars Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul is set to hit the theatres on 26th March.

The poster was shared by Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account. The poster depicts a hand reaching out in the air for the shuttlecock similar to a tennis player when they reach out for the tennis ball while serving. Moreover, the poster looks nothing like a badminton serve at all and seems like the production team of the movie have confused Saina with Sania.