Sindhu Moves Out of Gopichand Academy, to Train at Gachibowli

While denying a rift between Sindhu and Gopichand, whose Hyderabad's academy has been the venue for her Olympic preparation in the past, Ramana said the shift in the venue is more to do with an eye on major competitions in the future.

Regarding the sparring partners for Sindhu, Ramana said it would depend on who the Korean expert wants. "He [Sang] will take a call on that issue," he said.

Last year, Sindhu dashed off to England for nearly three months, sparking speculation that she had split with Gopichand. She returned to competition for the Thailand Open in January in Bangkok, but she couldn't progress beyond the quarterfinal stage. Her not-so-encouraging performance in Thailand Open was followed by another disappointing show as she lost at the group stage of the World Tour Finals, also held at the same venue.