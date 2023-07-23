Satwik & Chirag Trump World Number One Duo to Clinch Korea Open Title

With this win, Satwik and Chirag have now beaten Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in three of their five head-to-head clashes.

The result also means Satwik and Chirag have won their last five finals on the BWF World Tour. The Indian pair last lost a title decider at the French Open 2019 against another Indonesian pair, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Though they have had a fine season so far, Satwik said he was happy with their play and overall performance in the Korea Open.

"It’s been pretty good week for us. We played some amazing badminton throughout the week here and I am happy with the performance today," he said.

Satwik said that they would like to continue with the momentum in next week's Japan Open and subsequent tournaments this season.

"We want to continue with the same momentum next week at Japan Open so we’ll go back now, rest and focus again. Thank you for all the support," Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said.