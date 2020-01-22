Saina Nehwal Bows Out as India’s Campaign Ends in Thailand Masters

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a second consecutive opening round defeat as she went to Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark to bring curtains on the country's campaign in the Thailand Masters badminton tournament on Wednesday, 22 January.

The fifth seeded Saina lost to unseeded Kjaersfeldt 13-21 21-17 15-21 in a hard fought 47-minute contest.

World number 18 Saina had a 4-0 head-to-head record against the number 29 Dane before Wednesday's match.