When Sindhu Played On At All England Despite Coronavirus Threat

The opening day of the season's first 1000 event had just gotten over and only Sindhu, Lakshya and women's doubles combination of Reddy and Ponnappa were still in fray after Saina Nehwal, Kashyap, and B Sai Praneeth fell at the first hurdle.

While Lakhsya lost to Viktor Axelsen in the second round, Sindhu entered the quarterfinals where she eventually lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara the next day.

"In England no one was wearing masks but we wore masks when we went out of hotel, in the stadium, all through our travelling. We took necessary precautions like disinfecting the seats in flights with wipes and removing masks only when necessary like eating," said Ramana.

"We were worried that we may have a running nose due to the cold weather there but we took precautions like doing breathing exercises and having hot water with Tulsi leaves."

Now in self-solation, Ramana said he is trying to motivate Sindhu in maintaining her fitness despite having no access to gym.

"Me and Sindhu are in self isolation now. We are not meeting anyone. My elder daughter also stays near our house but we are not visiting each other," he said.

"It is important to isolate for 10 days at least. I am trying to guide Sindhu in maintaining her fitness by doing some exercises at the terrace and jogging at the nearby road," he added.