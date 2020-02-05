PBL: PV Sindhu Beats Rituparna Das in Her Final Match

Star shuttler PV Sindhu expectedly beat Rituparna Das on Wednesday, 5 February even as her side Hyderabad Hunters has been knocked out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

Sindhu recorded an easy 15-7, 15-8 win over Das, representing Pune Aces at the GMC Balayogi Sats Indoor Stadium.

Having upset world number 14 Beiwen Zhang in her previous match, Das, ranked 100, came into this match with a lot of confidence but the world champion Sindhu posed a very different challenge.