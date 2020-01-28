PBL: Doubles do the Job for Pune 7Aces as They Beat Raptors

Pune 7Aces in their second tie of the season defeated the Bengaluru Raptors 4-3. The show was led by the doubles pairings of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock and Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan in Lucknow on Monday. Pune are now placed second in the points table with 10 points.

Meanwhile, World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth notched up his first win of the season while world No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying continued her winning streak.

Having never played Yew on the BWF World Tour, the world No. 11 Sai Praneeth took some time to figure out the Singaporean. Yew was coming after the high of beating 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap in Pune's first tie of the season.