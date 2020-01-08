Malaysia Masters: Saina, Sindhu, Prannoy Advance; Srikanth Ousted

World Championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth, though, bowed out of the men's singles events.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 35 minutes to beat Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 21-15 21-13 in the women's singles first round that lasted 35 minutes.

World number six Sindhu will face Aya Ohori of Japan in the second round on Thursday.