Malaysia Masters: Saina, Sindhu, Prannoy Advance; Srikanth Ousted
HS Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also sailed into the second round of the Malaysia Masters in Kaula Lumpur on Wednesday.
Prannoy, however, runs into world number one and top seed Japanese Kento Momota, who has been in red-hot form, in the second round on Thursday.
World Championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth, though, bowed out of the men's singles events.
Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 35 minutes to beat Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 21-15 21-13 in the women's singles first round that lasted 35 minutes.
World number six Sindhu will face Aya Ohori of Japan in the second round on Thursday.
The unseeded Saina brushed aside Tan 21-15 21-17 in their first meeting against each other.
Both Sindhu and Saina have struggled recently, making a series of early exits with the former failing to defend the World Tour Finals crown last month.
