Malaysia Masters: Poor Day for Indian Shuttlers in Qualifiers

Meanwhile, another Indian in the men's singles event — Shubhankar Dey — also failed as he too, went down 15-21, 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren in just 32 minutes.

India's poor outing on Tuesday continued as the men's doubles duo comprising Rankireddy and Shetty lost 15-21, 21-18, 15-21 to the lower-ranked local pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in 52 minutes.