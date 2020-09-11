Thomas & Uber Cup Badminton Squads Announced, Camp Cancelled

The preparatory camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup, which was set to begin on September 7 in Hyderabad, has been cancelled, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Thursday.

BAI said in a statement that there wouldn't be enough time for a camp, considering the mandatory seven-day quarantine that the shuttlers will have to undergo and the final date of team selections for the tournaments, which is September 17.

Additionally, the teams for the tournaments have also been selected by a six-member selection committee. "After a lot of deliberations and multi-level meetings with all stakeholders, including Sports Authority of India, we have decided to cancel the camp," said BAI Secretary General Ajay Kumar Singhania. The camp was to be held at the Gopichand Academy.