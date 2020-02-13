India Lose 1-4 to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's absence proved crucial as the Indian men's team suffered a 1-4 loss against a young Malaysian side in its second group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Thursday.

With Satwik pulling out the event due to an ankle sprain, India were forced to field two scratch pairs — MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila and Lakshya Sen, both of whom lost their respective ties.