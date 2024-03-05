Former WC Bronze Winner Sai Praneeth Announces Retirement from Badminton

Sai Praneeth said he will continue his association with badminton in various capacities. "As I close this chapter of my professional life, I carry with me a treasure trove of memories, friendships and the indomitable spirit of a badminton player. Though I bid farewell to competitive play, my love for badminton will endure in various capacities. Whether it's coaching, mentoring or advocating for the sport's growth and success," he said.

Sai Praneeth gained prominence in 2013 when he upset the 2003 All-England Champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia in the first round of the Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold. A few months later, he made everyone sit up and take further notice when the right-handed Sai Praneeth stunned Indonesian legend Taufik Hidayat in front of his home crowd in the Indonesia Open 2013 in three games.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Sai Praneeth secured 225 wins and 151 losses in singles and had a highest ranking of 10 around 12 November, 2019.