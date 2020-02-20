Barcelona Masters: Saina, Srikanth Sail Through, Prannoy Bows Out
India's Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Germany's Yvonne Li on Wednesday.
Sania took just 35 minutes to beat her opponent in the first round match.
While Jayaram beat Christo Popov of France 21-14, 21-12 in a 30-minute first round match, third seeded Srikanth defeated compatriot Subhankar Dey 23-21, 21-18 in a hard-fought 41-minute contest.
Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also won their mixed doubles first round match against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.
However, HS Prannoy lost to Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21, 15-21 to bow out of the tournament.
The Indian was training 12-14 then after two rivals have won a game each.
Saina is looking to keep her Tokyo Olympic hopes alive after an inconsistent outing in 2019 and she also didn't enjoy a good start this year. She has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020.
