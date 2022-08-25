ADVERTISEMENT

BWF World C’ships: Unseeded Kapila-Arjun Duo Cruise Into Quarterfinals in Tokyo

The Indian pair had to toil hard for 58 minutes against the Singaporeans Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean.

PTI
Published
Badminton
1 min read
BWF World C'ships: Unseeded Kapila-Arjun Duo Cruise Into Quarterfinals in Tokyo
i

The Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the BWF World Championships on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian duo had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win its round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Arjun and Kapila will cross swords with the third seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the last eight stage.
The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17, 21-16 in their second-round match.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their pre-quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash.

