All England Open Start Delayed, 4 Indians Test COVID-19 Positive

India's doubles coach Mathias Boe earlier said that it is absurd how Indians can test positive for the virus. "We have three players and one member from the support staff who have tested positive. I find it completely absurd how this can happen, since we have been isolated in Zurich since the Swiss Open started two weeks ago," India's Boe was quoted as saying by sport.tv2.dk.

"We have been tested 5 times in 14 days and all tests have been negative. We have only gotten along with each other, so how can they suddenly test positive?" he further said.