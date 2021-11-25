Australia's "Summer of Tennis" Schedule Announced, Aus Open To Begin 17 Jan

Tennis Australia announced its "Summer of Tennis" on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, beginning officially on January 17, a total of 17 events will be held in the states of New South Wales (NSW), South Australia, and Victoria.

Among the warm-up tournaments announced was the ATP Cup, which was confirmed to be hosted by Sydney from January 1-9.

"There is no better place to kick off the season than in Australia and we look forward to seeing the fans out in force in January," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.