Son of a Bus Conductor Drives India to U-19 Asia Cup Win

Atharva's father, Vinod Ankolekar was a local cricketer himself who apparently wanted his son to go miles ahead of him in life. He was passionately involved in Atharva's cricket practice, taking night shifts just so he could be with his son during the day when he practised.

Even after losing his father at the tender age of 9, Atharva never lost focus. He was always determined to work hard and excel in his game.

On Saturday afternoon, he bowled different variations which the batsman found hard to play. His bowling, in fact, could be called rather symbolic, mirroring his own life - each variation a different phase of his life. The only difference was that while he had made it through all of them, Atharva ensured that the batsman didn't. He was the Player of the Match for his clinical performance.