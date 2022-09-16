YouTuber Sent to Six-Month Jail for Accusing the Judiciary of Corruption

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, September 16, convicted popular YouTuber Savukku Shankar of criminal contempt and sentenced him to six-month imprisonment for his allegations of corruption in the higher judiciary.

Shankar, known for his controversial commentary on YouTube channel Red Pix, had on 22 July alleged that the “entire higher judiciary is plagued by corruption,” The Indian Express reported.

In the order, Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi said, “We would have closed the proceedings if the contemnor had realized his mistake and sincerely apologized. Far from doing so, the contemnor stuck to his position.”

“The contemnor is a suspended employee of the State Government. He is receiving subsistence allowance for the last thirteen years. He is governed by the Conduct Rules. Yet, he has been attacking all the three organs of the State in a vicious manner,” the judges noted in the order.