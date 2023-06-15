Bengaluru: Dalit Employee Dies By Suicide Alleging 'Corporate' Caste Bias

Vivek Raj (35), a Dalit and employee of Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, died by suicide on 4 June, after he accused his employers of caste discrimination at the workplace, The Indian Express reported. Raj is survived by his 67-year-old father.

In a detailed video address, released before his death, Vivek Raj, however, implied that there should be stringent investigation into cases of caste discrimination in corporate companies. In the video, a copy of which is with The Quint, Raj alleged, "When you try to fight legally, they use money to bring in the best lawyers to hide discrimination without addressing the issue." In a response to The Indian Express, Lifestyle has denied all charges of caste discrimination.

Raj was employed as a visual merchandiser at Lifestyle.