From Delhi & Kanpur to Bengaluru, Skyrocketing Tomato Prices Affect Cities

From the humble tomato curry to the tangy tomato chutney, tomato, a versatile fruit, has always held a special place in the Indian culinary repertoire. But in a twist that would make even the most seasoned chef raise their eyebrow, tomatoes have stealthily transformed from kitchen heroes to budget busters across the country.

As tomato prices skyrocket leaving wallets empty, it's time to peel back the layers of this juicy conundrum and examine the impact on the everyday lives of the general public.

What's happening? The prices of tomato across the country has rose from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg within a span of just two to three days, The Hindu reported.

In Vishakapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the prices of tomatoes have gone up between Rs 90 and Rs 120. What was hovering around Rs 30 has shot up to Rs 100 within days in Bengaluru. Similarly, in Telangana, tomatoes are priced at Rs 90 and in Kochi and other major parts of Kerala, the prices have hit the century mark. Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the financial capital Mumbai were also on the list of cities impacted by the sky-high tomato prices, with rates reaching Rs 80 per kg.