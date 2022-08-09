ADVERTISEMENT
Telangana BJP Leader Gnanendra Prasad Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected
Prasad was found dead at his residence at Allwyn Colony in Telanganas's Miyapur.
i
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gnanendra Prasad was found dead at his residence at Allwyn Colony in Telangana's Miyapur on Monday, 8 August. He is suspected to have died by suicide.
The Miyapur police was informed abut the incident on Monday morning.
“The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days,” the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide), and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A further probe into the death is underway.
Edited By :Tejas Harad
