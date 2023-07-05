How Tamil Nadu's Survey of Migrant Workers Can Improve Their Living Conditions

The labor department of Tamil Nadu has decided to carry out a comprehensive survey to enumerate both interstate migrant (ISM) workers and intrastate construction workers. As per official estimates, the total count of ISM and intrastate construction workers in Tamil Nadu amounts to 67.74 lakh.
Institutions that employ five or more migrant workers must get license under the Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1979, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported.
But why is the survey being done? What are the issues faced by the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and how can this survey potentially help the government make better policy decisions?
"While records are available on workers employed in construction work, factories, textile mills, schools, colleges, and in the hospitality sector, no such record exists for those employed in grocery stores, tea shops, and eateries."A labour department officer, TN
TN Attracts Migrant Workers
Tamil Nadu, known for its thriving industries, diverse employment opportunities, particularly in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, textiles, and services and robust economy, has witnessed a significant influx of migrant workers from different parts of the country. Migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, as well as from rural areas within Tamil Nadu, have flocked to the state in search of better livelihoods. These migrant workers, both interstate and intrastate, have played a vital role in fueling the state's growth and development. However, these workers often encounter a range of challenges that hinder their socio-economic well-being.
Migrant Labourers' Troubles in TN
There are several laws, such as the Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Work) Act, 1982, the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, that protect the migrant workforce in the country. Despite these, the labourers have been facing severe challenges.
Recently, in March of this year, unverified rumors spread claiming that Hindi-speaking Bihari laborers had been subjected to hate crimes in Tamil Nadu.
In the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja in November 2018, there were reports of migrants, particularly from northern states, facing difficulties accessing relief camps in Tamil Nadu. Some migrants reportedly alleged that they were denied entry or received limited assistance due to language barriers and discrimination. In 2014, a 11-storey building under construction which collapsed in Chennai resulted in the loss of at least 47 lives, including many migrant workers, Reuters reported.
The incident shed light on the poor working conditions and safety measures in the construction industry, where many migrant workers were employed.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in 2020, many migrant workers in Tamil Nadu faced significant hardships. With job losses and restricted movement, they struggled to access essential services, adequate food, and healthcare. Many workers were forced to walk long distances to their home states due to the sudden loss of income and lack of support. Several cases of conflicts between landlords and migrant tenants, particularly in urban areas, were reported which includes unfair evictions, exorbitant rent hikes, and discrimination based on their migrant status.
How Will the Survey Help?
"Details such as nature of accommodation, health facilities, types of jobs, food security, and living standards of workers will be collected along with their bank details and Aadhaar number. The data will be used for making policy decisions to ensure the welfare and social security of migrant labourers."TN Labour department official
Migrants from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have been reported to constitute a substantial portion of the migrant workforce in Tamil Nadu, and they face challenges related to language barriers and cultural differences, which can affect their integration into local communities and access to services.
In addition, migrants from these states often work in informal and unregulated sectors where labour exploitation, unsafe working conditions, and low wages are prevalent. Limited access to social security benefits, including healthcare, education, and social protection schemes, can further contribute to the vulnerability of migrants from these regions. Migrants from rural areas may have limited access to education and skill development, making them more susceptible to low-wage jobs and exploitation. Affordable housing too becomes a luxury, and they often end up living in congested and inadequate accommodations near work sites. They also lack strong social support networks in urban areas, making them more susceptible to exploitation.
Hence, the forthcoming survey by the Tamil Nadu government signifies a significant step towards recognising and addressing the multifaceted issues faced by migrant workers. It aims to gather comprehensive data on their demographics, employment status, living conditions, access to healthcare and education, and overall well-being.
The survey will provide a clear understanding of their needs and aspirations, enabling the government to formulate targeted policies and interventions.
The survey is also expected to enable evidence-based decision making for the government. It will provide policymakers with accurate and up-to-date data, facilitating evidence-based decision making. This data-driven approach will help prioritize resources, design effective social welfare programs, and ensure the optimal utilization of funds. In addition to tailored interventions to strengthen the migrants’ social safety nets, the survey will help in understanding the social dynamics and barriers faced by migrants and will aid in promoting their integration into local communities, fostering a sense of belonging, and curbing discrimination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)