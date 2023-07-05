How Tamil Nadu's Survey of Migrant Workers Can Improve Their Living Conditions

The labor department of Tamil Nadu has decided to carry out a comprehensive survey to enumerate both interstate migrant (ISM) workers and intrastate construction workers. As per official estimates, the total count of ISM and intrastate construction workers in Tamil Nadu amounts to 67.74 lakh.

Institutions that employ five or more migrant workers must get license under the Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1979, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported.