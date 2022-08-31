Karnataka: Muslim Student Assaulted by Collegemates for Speaking to Hindu Girl

The girl tried to help Saneef but the accused took their photos and threatened to post them on social media, the police said, according to The Indian Express.

Saneef then went and got himself treated at the Sullia government hospital and lodged a complaint at the Sullia police station.

The police said that an investigation was underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, reported The Indian Express.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)