Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Gets ED Summons, Says He Will Cooperate

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, 15 September, that he had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) even as the Assembly session in the state was underway.

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear [sic]," Shivakumar said on Twitter.

"I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties [sic]," the Congress leader further said.