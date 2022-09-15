Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Gets ED Summons, Says He Will Cooperate
The leader, however, questioned the timing of the summons and said it was in the way of discharging his duties.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, 15 September, that he had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) even as the Assembly session in the state was underway.
"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear [sic]," Shivakumar said on Twitter.
"I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties [sic]," the Congress leader further said.
Earlier this week, the Karnataka Congress launched a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government under the banner of "40 per cent Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara."
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had also claimed that CM Basavaraj Bommai knew that his ministers were involved in "corrupt activities," but turned a blind eye.
Meanwhile, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Karnataka on 1 October and is currently underway in Kerala.
