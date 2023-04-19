'I’m Being Called Anti-National for Challenging the Status Quo': Chetan Ahimsa
Recently Chetan Kumar Ahimsa's Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card was cancelled after he tweeted against Hindutva.
Days after actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, was arrested and released on bail for allegedly tweeting against Hindutva, on 14 April, his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card was cancelled by the Centre. He had received a letter from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to return his OCI card within 15 days.
But what prompted the Union government to revoke Kumar's OCI? Is the actor willing to put up a legal fight to reclaim the same? What does the actor, who has spent most of his adult life in India, plan to do if the OCI stays cancelled? With cases piling up against him, why is the actor facing legal heat?
The Quint spoke to Chetan Kumar to find answers.
"As an Ambedkarite, I felt that it was quite ironic that Union Home Ministry cancelled my OCI on Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April)."Chetan Kumar Ahimsa
The letter sent by the Centre to Kumar reportedly cited his derogatory "comments against judges and his anti-national activities" as the reasons for cancellation of the OCI. Even before this, Chetan was arrested and subsequently released on bail a couple of times. But why?
From Yale to India, Activism, and Acting
"While I was studying at Yale University, I used to sleep on the ground, during my internship, as opposed to comfortable beds. I told my friends that after college I will be in Karnataka doing grassroots activism and I’ll certainly be jailed, so I better get used to sleeping on the ground."Chetan Kumar Ahimsa
Speaking to The Quint, Chetan Kumar said he has been working in India for 18 years. He came on a Fulbright fellowship to India and started living and working in Karnataka. Subsequently, he also acted in films.
"My activism started in about 2011 fighting against corruption in India. In Delhi protest, I have fought against privatisation of the educational system, rural farming, and agricultural education. We won that fight in Karnataka. We fought for Endosulfan victims' rights, where we got Rs 90 crore (as compensation), and we've made 520 homes for Adivasis."
Chetan co-founded Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE), an association to create a safer and healthier workplace, in 2017. The initiative was put in place after #MeToo allegations surfaced in the Kannada film industry. "I fought strongly for the #MeToo movement in terms of the rights of women in the film industry," he added.
Chetan’s Arrest for 'Taking on Hindutva'?
Chetan further said that he has been challenging the system of inequality and injustice, and has certainly not been against one political party. "I believe the current system is a rigged capitalist, Brahminical, patriarchal system, a system of linguistic hegemony, a system of Hindutva, a system of the many interspersed dominant power structures of inequality," he said.
Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in February 2022 over a tweet criticising a Karnataka High Court judge hearing the hijab case. When the blockbuster film Kantara was out, Chetan argued that Bhoota Kola is a Bahujan tradition, as opposed to what was depicted as Hindu culture in the film. He firmly voiced that Bahujan traditions like Bhoota Kola predate 'Brahminical Hinduism.' He was booked by the Karnataka police for making those comments. The Bengaluru Police arrested him once again in March 2023 over a tweet that said that Hinduism is built on lies.
Speaking specifically about his OCI cancellation, Kumar said that after receiving a show cause notice around ten months ago, he had submitted a detailed explanation of about 10 to 15 pages urging why his OCI card should not be cancelled.
He said he also attached around 35 photographs, documentation of the work that he has been doing, both as an actor and an activist, and highlighted his emotional connection to the country. He also pointed out that he is married to an Indian citizen.
"However, despite the strong reasons, I have received an intimation that my card has been cancelled. But I don’t clearly know why. They've (Centre) been very curt. They've only said that the reasons I have mentioned are unsatisfactory. They haven't broken it down as to why or what they have a problem with. There seems to be an attempt to find any excuse, even if that means concocting an excuse, to silence resistance and dissent," Kumar alleged.
'We Are The Real Desh Bhakts'
Kumar also said that by arresting people like him who speak up for the oppressed, an attempt is being made to create fear among youth who stand up for human rights.
"They make it look like we are anti-Indians. In actuality, if there's anybody upholding the Constitution's Preamble of equality, justice, secularism, and socialism, its all of us, the Ambedkarites, Periyarites, and egalitarians. We are the real Deshbhakts, pro-nationalists."Chetan Kumar Ahimsa
Kumar reiterated that he would never go against the law but will continue the legal battle to stay in India. "There's no question of me giving up the fight to come back because I live by the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Periyar, Savitribai, and the like. We will stand by the truth and believe it is transformative."
Addressing how he plans to handle the arrests and what his plans of action are after his OCI card was cancelled, Chetan said that it is still nebulous territory.
"I will fight in the High Court of Karnataka. The centre is using the immigration department as a tool to silence me. I'm married to an Indian woman, and we both definitely want to be together. By cancelling my OCI, what they are essentially doing is separating a husband and wife."
He said that he certainly wants to stay in Karnataka.
"My lawyer and I will move the case and file for a stay. We will definitely do everything possible to fight legally and exercise all our constitutional rights. But at the same time, I’m prepared for the worst if courts don’t go by what’s ideally expected. I feel it is open-ended," he added.
