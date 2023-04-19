'I’m Being Called Anti-National for Challenging the Status Quo': Chetan Ahimsa

Days after actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, was arrested and released on bail for allegedly tweeting against Hindutva, on 14 April, his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card was cancelled by the Centre. He had received a letter from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to return his OCI card within 15 days.

But what prompted the Union government to revoke Kumar's OCI? Is the actor willing to put up a legal fight to reclaim the same? What does the actor, who has spent most of his adult life in India, plan to do if the OCI stays cancelled? With cases piling up against him, why is the actor facing legal heat?

The Quint spoke to Chetan Kumar to find answers.