Dalit Family Enters Temple in Karnataka's Yadgir Amid Tight Police Security
Earlier, some upper caste people of Amalihal village had denied entry of Dalits into the temple.
Days after Dalits from Huvinahalli village at Shorapur taluk of Karnataka's Yadgir district were denied entry into the Anjeneya temple, eight members of a Dalit family from the village on Saturday, 29 May, entered the temple, amid tight police security.
They also performed tonsuring ceremony of their child inside the temple premises.
For the past few days, upper caste people of Amalihal village in the district have been strongly opposing the entry of Dalits into the temple.
Hence, members of Dalit community from the Huvinahalli village had approached the Kembhavi police and sought protection while they enter the temple for the family function.
Following this, on 27 May, CB Vedamurthy, superintendent of police (SP), visited the residents of both villages and carried out peace talks. He reportedly told all residents that everyone had the right to enter temples and perform puja.
He also informed them that legal action would be taken if Dalits are denied entry. Still, some members of the upper caste community were not convinced and the situation remained tense.
With no other solution at hand, the police along with the taluk administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC at the two villages and beefed up security.
'Villagers Can Visit Temple At Any Time, Police Will Protect Them'
The police then took the Dalit family from Huvinahalli village to the temple in Amalihal using their own vehicle and ensured that they entered the temple and carried out the tonsuring ceremony. According to a report in The Hindu, as many as 10 sub-inspectors, 150 civil constables, and two platoons, one each from District Armed Reserve and the Karnataka State Reserve Police have since been deployed in the region.
"At present, the situation in the village is calm. The villagers can visit the temple at any time. The police will protect them," SP Vedamurthy said.
Police security however continues in the villages to prevent any untoward incident.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
