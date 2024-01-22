'No Ban on Ayodhya Telecast': TN Govt to SC After Nirmala Sitharaman's Tweets

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, 22 January, told the Supreme Court that there is no ban on public screenings of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, 22 January, in the state, and that citizens are free to perform special poojas or bhajans.

The government was responding to a plea filed by a Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, who alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government had "banned live telecasts of the Ayodhya temple consecration" and related events in the state.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta hearing the petition said that "the allegation made in the petition is that oral orders have been issued to ban live telecast, performance of poojas, archanas, annadhanams, bhajans on the occasion of Pran Pratishta of Lord Ram at Ayodhya today."