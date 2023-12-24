Indian Student Stranded in US After Lyft Driver Cancels Ride, Flees With Luggage

An Indian student was left stranded on the road in the United States' Boston after a cab driver abandoned her and fled with all her belongings.

The incident: Shreya Verma, who is a student at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, took to LinkedIn and other social media handles to share her experience. She said that she was on her way to the Logan International Airport to catch a flight to India to meet her family when her Lyft driver suddenly cancelled the ride, fled with her luggage and left her stranded.

Verma said that the incident occurred after she noticed that she had forgotten to bring her headphones, after which she asked the driver to return home so that she could retrieve them. However, when she returned with the headphones, she saw that her driver had cancelled the ride and all her luggage was gone with him.