Four Indians Drown in Australia's Philip Island Beach

As reported in an Australian website, news.com, emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, 24 January, and all were found unresponsive.

Victoria Police Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner Karen Nyholm said, “It was an extended family group that came down here.”

Nyholm said that a 43-year-old woman who died was holidaying in Australia, and police have confirmed the other three victims all in their 20s, lived in the Melbourne suburb of Clyde.

Despite the efforts to revive them by giving CPR, the victims were unresponsive to the treatment.

“Despite the efforts of all involved, three of those people unfortunately passed away,” Kane Treloar, the Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, said. The third woman in her 20s was rushed to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and died there.