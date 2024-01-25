Four Indians Drown in Australia's Philip Island Beach

Four Indians drowned and died on an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, on 24 January.
The Indian High Commission in Canberra on Thursday, 25 January, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).
“Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance,” the Indian High Commission said in a social media post on X.
As reported in an Australian website, news.com, emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, 24 January, and all were found unresponsive.
Victoria Police Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner Karen Nyholm said, “It was an extended family group that came down here.”
Nyholm said that a 43-year-old woman who died was holidaying in Australia, and police have confirmed the other three victims all in their 20s, lived in the Melbourne suburb of Clyde.
Despite the efforts to revive them by giving CPR, the victims were unresponsive to the treatment.
“Despite the efforts of all involved, three of those people unfortunately passed away,” Kane Treloar, the Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, said. The third woman in her 20s was rushed to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and died there.
