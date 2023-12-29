Shots Fired at Residence of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir President's Son in Canada

Shots were fired at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey on Wednesday, 27 December.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the home of the son of Satish Kumar, president of Surrey's Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, was attacked. However, nobody was injured during the incident.
What the police said: "No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage," the Surrey Police said.
The police have not yet confirmed any link of the attack with the recent threats levelled against the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.
Past incidents: In November, Canadian MP Chandra Arya had shared a video of pro-Khalistan supporters in Surrey, who purportedly threatened the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.
In August this year, a Hindu temple in Canada was vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters and Khalistan referendum posters were left at the temple. In April, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with graffiti condemning India in Canada's Ontario.
Yet another incident took place in February, when a Ram Mandir was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Mississauga.
