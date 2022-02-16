Ravidas Jayanti: As Parties Woo Ravidassis, What's the Community's Narrative?

Like every year, the Bootan Mandi area of Jalandhar has become the main hub for the celebration of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

The Satguru Ravidas Dham, which is located in this area, has been illuminated with thousands of devotees coming to offer their prayers. Devotional hymns are being played from the Darbar Sachi Sarkar Dargah near the Ravidass Dham. There is a huge fair with at least two large enclosures dedicated to joyrides.

Then the nearly two-kilometre stretch between Guru Ravidas Chowk and Satguru Kabir Chowk is completely packed with food stalls, kiosks selling masks, trinkets, and toys and there's even a tattoo parlour and a small DJ set-up with disco lights.

Nearly all the buildings in the area – residential or commercial – have been lit up. A procession was also taken out on this stretch in the evening of 15 February.