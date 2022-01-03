‘If Sidhu Wants Home Ministry, I’ll Put It at His Feet’: Punjab Deputy CM

A fresh round of bickering has begun among Punjab Congress leaders, with state Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claiming on Monday, 3 January, that Navjot Sidhu, the state Congress chief, was upset with him.

Randhawa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is upset with me ever since I became the Home Minister. If Sidhu wants the Home Ministry, then I will put it at his feet in a minute."