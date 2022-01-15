Punjab Polls: Channi to Contest From Chamkaur Sahib, Sidhu From Amritsar East
The Congress party has released its list of candidates for 86 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
The Congress party has released its list of candidates for 86 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi contesting from Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat.
State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East, while Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni will contest from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central constituencies, respectively.
Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest from Moga constituency and Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala has been given a ticket from Mansa.
The state is slated to go to the polls in a single phase on February 14.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.