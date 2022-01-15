Punjab Polls: Channi to Contest From Chamkaur Sahib, Sidhu From Amritsar East

The Congress party has released its list of candidates for 86 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi contesting from Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat.

State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East, while Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni will contest from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central constituencies, respectively.

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest from Moga constituency and Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala has been given a ticket from Mansa.

The state is slated to go to the polls in a single phase on February 14.