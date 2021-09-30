'Welcome for Any Discussions': Sidhu to Meet CM Channi at 3 pm Today for Talks
Sidhu said that CM Channi had invited him for talks and he would meet him at 3 pm at Punjab Bhawan for the same.
Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, said on Thursday, 30 September, that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had invited him for talks and that he would meet him at 3 pm at Punjab Bhawan for the same.
"Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions," Sidhu wrote on his Twitter.
Sidhu's Aide Hints at Return as Punjab Congress Chief
Meanwhile, Sidhu's adviser Mohammed Mustafa told NDTV on Thursday, that the senior party leader would continue to be the state unit chief and added that the issue would be resolved soon.
The adviser to the leader indicated that Sidhu may not go through with his resignation.
Mustafa reportedly said that the Congress leadership understands Sidhu and the latter is also not beyond the party leadership. He explained that Sidhu "acts emotionally at times", which the party leadership understands.
Can Never Compromise on Punjab's Future: Sidhu Quits as Punjab Chief
Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Congress' state unit on Tuesday, jolting the party and stretching the crisis that has been continuing in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Sidhu announced his decision to resign in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
In his letter, Sidhu wrote: “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”
Following Sidhu's resignation, Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, General Secretary of Punjab Congress Yoginder Dhingra, General Secretary of Punjab Congress (in-charge training) Gautam Seth and Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.