'Doesn't He Have Suit-Boot?' Channi Takes Dig at Kejriwal, Delhi CM Retaliates

A day after the newly instated Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sartorial choices, the latter on Wednesday, 6 October, hit back, advising Channi to focus on his poll promises.

Channi, in a televised interview with a news channel on Tuesday had remarked that even while Kejriwal earned a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh, he does not wear good clothes.

"Doesn't he have a suit-boot? Can't he get good clothes made?" Channi said in the interview.