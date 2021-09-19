ADVERTISEMENT
'Did My Best as CM of Punjab': Amarinder Singh in Letter to Sonia Gandhi
"Anguished at political events of last 5 months," Amarinder Singh wrote in his letter.
A day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister of Punjab, his office has released a statement saying that on Saturday, 18 September, he wrote to Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish at political events of the last five months.
Captain said that these events were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns," his media adviser tweeted.
He further wrote that he tried to do his best as the chief minister of Punjab which is a "border state with many geo-political & other internal security concerns".
"Not only I established rule of law and ensured transparent governance, but maintained ethical conduct even in management of political affairs, winning 8 out of 13 seats in the Parliament Elections in 2019 and the rural and urban body elections decisively."Captain Amarinder Singh in letter to Sonia Gandhi
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
