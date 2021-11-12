Channi's 11-Point Rise Helps Congress Narrow Gap With AAP in Punjab: ABP-CVoter

The second is the failure of AAP to project a CM candidate so far. Being a party that has never occupied power in Punjab, AAP was ideally suited to occupy the 'change' space in the state. It could have projected its top leader in the state Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate.

Had the contest been against just Captain and the Badals, Mann may have had a strong impact as the "common man" taking on the two entrenched leaders.

But by replacing Captain with Channi, the Congress has changed equations. Channi's humble origins, Dalit background and his generally amiable but firm demeanour seems to have struck a cord with a section of the voters.

He has also been clever in another respect. One of the major criticisms against Captain was that he's aloof and doesn't engage with people.

Channi, on the other hand, can be seen regularly mingling with people without many airs.

However, it may be too early to say whether Channi will be able to take the Congress towards victory. He still faces a number of obstacles. The constant tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to be a problem. Then there are the occasional barbs from leaders like Sunil Jakhar and Manish Tewari.

The other problem that the Congress is facing that it still doesn't seem to have managed to consolidate its traditional vote bank of urban Hindu voters. The consolidation of this section close to elections got the Congress a huge majority in 2017. However, this section is yet to reveal their cards. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trying hard to court this demographic. One of the reasons for AAP's reluctance to project Bhagwant Mann is also that it would do nothing to boost its popularity in this section.

Closer to polls, which way floating voters go may decide who comes up on top.