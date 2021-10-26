Amarinder Singh Posts Pak Journo’s Photos With Dignitaries, Questions ISI Claims

This continued exchanged of barbs comes just days after Singh announced his plans to float his own party, hoping for a seat-sharing arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), provided the farmers’ protest is resolved before the polls.

Earlier, on being asked about the photos and videos of Alam, a defence journalist, with Pakistani military officers, Randhawa was quoted as saying, "The Captain is saying that Punjab faces a threat from the ISI. So, we will also probe the relation of Aroosa Alam with ISI,” NDTV reported.

Alam had met Singh during his Pakistan visit in 2004 and apart from having attended his oath ceremony, is reportedly also a regular visitor to his home, NDTV reported.

Her name had earlier appeared when Singh questioned Navjot Sidhu for attending Imran Khan's oath ceremony in 2018.