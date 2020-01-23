Dalit Man Set Ablaze, Dies in MP; Cong-BJP Trade Barbs

A 24-year old Dalit man, who was set on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city last week, died at a hospital in New Delhi on Thursday, 23 January, police said.

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP hit out at each other following the incident.

While the BJP said the police did not act upon the victim's complaints made before the incident because of the state government's “appeasement policy,” the Congress accused the saffron party of trying to vitiate the atmosphere by speaking “lies.”